Justin Fields' NFL Free Agency Outlook: Best Fits If He Leaves the Steelers

During the 2024 offseason, one of the biggest stories was the Chicago Bears moving on from Justin Fields by trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers while selecting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Fields entered an uncertain quarterback situation in Pittsburgh as the club also acquired Russell Wilson.

In limited action, Fields looked improved early in the 2024 season. He's now expected to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent. There are always quarterback-hungry teams; someone will take a swing on Fields' potential as a former first-round selection.

With free agency opening on March 12, let's look at the potential future of Fields. Will the Steelers invest in Fields, or will he move to a new destination for the second consecutive season?

Will the Steelers Re-Sign Justin Fields?

Similar to this entire list of potential teams, we simply don't know how the Steelers will fill in their quarterback position in the offseason. They've already been linked to some big names. Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live listed Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Rodgers as vets the franchise could target.

Fields' counterpart throughout the 2024 season -- Russell Wilson -- is also an unrestricted free agent. Farabaugh reported, "There is a growing sentiment in the organization that neither quarterback is the answer, and that lead them to evaluate all possibilities, including an outside options." Bringing both Fields and Wilson back certainly seems out of the picture.

At best, Fields could be re-signed while Pittsburgh brings in another veteran. We shouldn't overlook the possibility of the Steelers drafting a quarterback, too, as Field Yates of ESPN mocked Jaxson Dart to Pittsburgh.

With that said, I'm not buying that other teams won't be interested in Fields. He started the first six games of the 2024 season, helping the Steelers start at 4-2. Fields logged a decent 0.03 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) during the span, via NFL Next Gen Stats. Additionally, he posted Pro Football Focus passing grades of at least 73.0 in three of those six starts.

There's still a glimmer of hope for Fields going forward. Let's look at some teams that could show interest.

Ideal Free Agency Landing Spots for Justin Fields

New York Jets

Perhaps the most likely destination for Fields is the New York Jets. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Jets, "like the idea of a dual threat quarterback." Fowler also went on to state Fields sees intrigue in the roster. After being labeled as a "sleeper" to land Fields, the Jets should be a contender.

Of course, New York announced it's intention to move on from Aaron Rodgers. After setting back the franchise a couple of years in a fruitless endeavor with Rodgers, the Jets will probably have to go cheap at quarterback.

Fields still has an outside shot of becoming a decent starter, and he's projected only a one-year, $6.4 million deal by Spotrac. Similar to the Steelers, we shouldn't overlook the Jets' chances of drafting a signal-caller with the seventh overall pick; our Austin Swaim mocked Dart to New York in FanDuel Research's 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most quarterback hungry teams of the offseason. More than likely, Las Vegas will look to the draft. Austin Swaim of FanDuel Research has the Raiders landing Shedeur Sanders in a trade-up. Yates and Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com also have Sanders to Vegas.

Even prior to the draft, Las Vegas could entertain bringing in Fields. He's a low-risk option with some upside. If the Raiders decide to wait until the 2026 NFL Draft to take a quarterback, Fields as a fill-in starter would make a lot of sense.

Perhaps my biggest reason for Vegas as a destination is offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. He has a history of utilizing dual-threat quarterbacks, and the Raiders' run game could use Fields' legs after finishing last in our schedule-adjusted rush offense rankings. Kelly was also just hired from Ohio State -- Fields' former school.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are the only team on this list that's probably not looking at a quarterback in the draft. Yet, the Colts still could look to address the quarterback position following a deflating season from Anthony Richardson.

With a similar skillset to Richardson, bringing in Fields would make a lot of sense. The Colts can craft an offense around a quarterback's legs, and Richardson and Fields could essentially be interchangeable in the offense.

At a bare minimum, Fields would bring competition. Richardson wouldn't get by just scrambling; Fields can do it, too. It could fuel a leap from Richardson, or Fields could finally become a solid starter.

Of course, there's a lot of risk involved with leaving a quarterback room to two unproven pieces with inconsistency issues. But, the Colts could be willing to take a swing on a room led by talented former first-round picks. Indianapolis doesn't have a ton of options with Richardson entering only his third season, though.

It's unlikely Fields is brought in anywhere as an immediate starter. He's probably going to be in a competition or labeled as a backup no matter what. The Jets could be the most promising spot, but much of this will hinge on the 2025 NFL Draft.

