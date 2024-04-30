Just A Touch: Kentucky Derby Horse Odds, History and Prediction

The 150th Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Just A Touch finished in the top 10 in qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby with 75 points.

Just A Touch Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Just A Touch's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 10-1 (+1000), tied for fourth-best in the field.

Just A Touch drew post position 8.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez 20-1 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph, Jr. Jose Ortiz 30-1 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 View Full Table

Just A Touch Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Brad Cox also has Catching Freedom (8-1) nd Encino (20-1) in the field for this year's Kentucky Derby and is looking to add a second Kentucky Derby win (Mandaloun after disqualification in 2021). Further, Essential Quality finished third in 2021 and won the Belmont Stakes; Angel of Empire was third at last year's Derby.

Jockey Florent Geroux rode Mandaloun to the delayed 2021 Derby victory and Gun Runner to a third in 2016. Geroux has ridden Just A Touch in all three of his career starts.

Just A Touch Race History

Just A Touch has only three races and one win -- but two outputs over 100 in terms of Speed Score.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Speed Score 4/6/2024 Keeneland Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 2 105 3/2/2024 Aqueduct Gotham Stakes (Gr. 3) 2 95 1/27/2024 Fair Grounds Maiden Special Weight 1 100

Just A Touch Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Just A Touch finished runner-up in two prep races despite good Speed Score outputs.

An average Speed Score of 100.0 is tops in the field among 18 qualified horses, and a 105 max Speed Score ranks sixth in that sample.

The jockey and trainer combo is a proven one, and the potential is there for Just A Touch.

Post position 8 has a 9.7% win rate since 1930, the 4th-highest rate of any post in that span. There's also been a 20.4% in-the-money rate: 8th-highest.

Watch FanDuel TV's Kyle Levy analyze Just A Touch below:

