NCAA Tournament: March Madness Stage Odds for Each Round

Who is the March basketball tournament favorite? Who has the best odds to reach the semifinals? Reach the finals? That 15 seed that pulled the unbelievable upset — what are the odds they survive another round?

To see just how likely each team in the field of 64 is to reach each stage in the tournament, we reverse-engineered the March Madness odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and adjusted the numbers slightly based on historical data and EvanMiya ratings.

You can find the results below for every single team:

March Madness Stage Odds for Every Team

Here are each team's odds (percent chance) to reach each stage.

Team To Reach Round of 32 To Reach Round of 16 To Reach Round of 8 To Reach Semifinals To Reach Finals Championship Odds Duke (1) >99% 85.00% 69% 52% 35% 19% Arizona (1) >99% 88.00% 70% 51% 32% 19% Michigan (1) >99% 88.00% 74% 52% 34% 25% Florida (1) >99% 80.00% 60% 36% 19% 9% Purdue (2) 99% 76.00% 47% 19% 9% 4% UConn (2) 98% 70.00% 41% 15% 7% 2% Iowa St (2) 98% 77.00% 51% 22% 11% 4% View Full Table ChevronDown

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.