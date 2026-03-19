Houston vs Idaho College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 2 Houston Cougars (28-6) and the No. 15 Idaho Vandals (21-14) square off on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Idaho Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Game time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Houston vs. Idaho Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (87.4%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Thursday's Houston-Idaho spread (Houston -23.5) or over/under (137.5 points).

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Houston vs. Idaho: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has compiled a 16-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Idaho has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

In home games, the Cougars sport a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-5-0).

The Vandals' winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (4-6-0). Away, it is .438 (7-9-0).

Houston vs. Idaho: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has won in 24, or 85.7%, of the 28 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cougars have been a -10000 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Idaho has won three of the 10 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (30%).

The Vandals have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +3000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 99% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. Idaho Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston was 182nd in the country in points scored (73.7 per game) and best in points allowed (58.7) last season.

On the boards, Houston was 96th in the nation in rebounds (33.3 per game) last season. It was 10th-best in rebounds allowed (26.9 per game).

At 12 assists per game last year, Houston was 292nd in the nation.

Houston was the third-best team in the country in turnovers per game (8.4) and 85th in turnovers forced (12.3) last season.

With 73.6 points per game on offense, Idaho was 186th in the nation last season. Defensively, it surrendered 75.5 points per contest, which ranked 283rd in college basketball.

Idaho was 300th in the country with 29.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 147th with 30.7 rebounds allowed per game.

Last season Idaho ranked 274th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.3 per game.

Last season Idaho averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.4 turnovers per contest (265th-ranked).

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