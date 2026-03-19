March Madness Odds for Today: NCAA Tournament Spreads and Totals for Every Thursday Game

The NCAA Tournament kicks off today!

What do the betting odds look like for Thursday's games?

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the March Madness odds for every Thursday game.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. All times Eastern.

NCAA Tournament Odds for Today's March Madness Games

Thursday's First-Round Games

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points TCU @ Ohio State Mar 19 4:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Troy @ Nebraska Mar 19 4:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points South Florida @ Louisville Mar 19 5:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points High Point @ Wisconsin Mar 19 5:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Siena @ Duke Mar 19 6:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points McNeese @ Vanderbilt Mar 19 7:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points North Dakota State @ Michigan State Mar 19 8:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Hawai'i @ Arkansas Mar 19 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points VCU @ North Carolina Mar 19 10:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Howard @ Michigan Mar 19 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas @ BYU Mar 19 11:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas A&M @ Saint Mary's Mar 19 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Pennsylvania @ Illinois Mar 20 1:25am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Saint Louis @ Georgia Mar 20 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Kennesaw State @ Gonzaga Mar 20 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Idaho @ Houston Mar 20 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Which bets stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.