March Madness Odds for Today: NCAA Tournament Spreads and Totals for Every Thursday Game
The NCAA Tournament kicks off today!
What do the betting odds look like for Thursday's games?
Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the March Madness odds for every Thursday game.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. All times Eastern.
Check out our favorite March Madness sleepers and March Madness upset picks.
NCAA Tournament Odds for Today's March Madness Games
Thursday's First-Round Games
TCU vs. Ohio State, 12:15 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Troy vs. Nebraska, 12:40 p.m.
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Spread Betting
Total Points
South Florida vs. Louisville, 1:30 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
High Point vs. Wisconsin, 1:50 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Siena vs. Duke, 2:50 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
McNeese vs. Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
North Dakota State vs. Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Hawaii vs. Arkansas, 4:25 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
VCU vs. North Carolina, 6:50 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Michigan vs. Howard, 7:10 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Texas vs. BYU, 7:25 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Texas A&M vs. St. Mary's, 7:35 p.m.
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Spread Betting
Total Points
Penn vs. Illinois, 9:25 p.m.
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Spread Betting
Total Points
St. Louis vs. Georgia, 9:45 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Kennesaw State vs. Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Idaho vs. Houston, 10:10 p.m.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Which bets stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.