FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

March Madness Odds for Today: NCAA Tournament Spreads and Totals for Every Thursday Game

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

March Madness Odds for Today: NCAA Tournament Spreads and Totals for Every Thursday Game

The NCAA Tournament kicks off today!

What do the betting odds look like for Thursday's games?

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the March Madness odds for every Thursday game.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. All times Eastern.

Check out our favorite March Madness sleepers and March Madness upset picks.

NCAA Tournament Odds for Today's March Madness Games

Thursday's First-Round Games

TCU vs. Ohio State, 12:15 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

TCU
@
Ohio State
Mar 19 4:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Troy vs. Nebraska, 12:40 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Troy
@
Nebraska
Mar 19 4:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

South Florida vs. Louisville, 1:30 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

South Florida
@
Louisville
Mar 19 5:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

High Point vs. Wisconsin, 1:50 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

High Point
@
Wisconsin
Mar 19 5:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Siena vs. Duke, 2:50 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Siena
@
Duke
Mar 19 6:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

McNeese vs. Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

McNeese
@
Vanderbilt
Mar 19 7:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

North Dakota State vs. Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

North Dakota State
@
Michigan State
Mar 19 8:05pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Hawaii vs. Arkansas, 4:25 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Hawai'i
@
Arkansas
Mar 19 8:25pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

VCU vs. North Carolina, 6:50 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

VCU
@
North Carolina
Mar 19 10:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Michigan vs. Howard, 7:10 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Howard
@
Michigan
Mar 19 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Texas vs. BYU, 7:25 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Texas
@
BYU
Mar 19 11:25pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Texas A&M vs. St. Mary's, 7:35 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Texas A&M
@
Saint Mary's
Mar 19 11:35pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Penn vs. Illinois, 9:25 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Pennsylvania
@
Illinois
Mar 20 1:25am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

St. Louis vs. Georgia, 9:45 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Saint Louis
@
Georgia
Mar 20 1:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Kennesaw State vs. Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Kennesaw State
@
Gonzaga
Mar 20 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Idaho vs. Houston, 10:10 p.m.

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Idaho
@
Houston
Mar 20 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Which bets stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup