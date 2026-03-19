Gonzaga vs Kennesaw State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 3-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-3) play against the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (21-13) on Thursday at Moda Center. The matchup tips off at 10 p.m. ET, on TBS.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Kennesaw State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Gonzaga vs. Kennesaw State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (85.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Gonzaga (-21.5) versus Kennesaw State on Thursday. The total has been set at 154.5 points for this game.

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Gonzaga vs. Kennesaw State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga is 19-14-0 ATS this season.

Kennesaw State has compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Gonzaga (7-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 21.5 points or more this season (53.8%) than Kennesaw State (1-0) does as a 21.5+-point underdog (100%).

In home games, the Bulldogs have a worse record against the spread (7-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-4-0).

The Owls' winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (6-7-0). On the road, it is .417 (5-7-0).

Gonzaga vs. Kennesaw State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been victorious in 25, or 89.3%, of the 28 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bulldogs have a win-loss record of 6-1 when favored by -7143 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Kennesaw State is 6-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Owls have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +2000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 98.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Gonzaga vs. Kennesaw State Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga is outscoring opponents by 19.1 points per game with a +631 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.1 points per game (17th in college basketball) and allows 66 per contest (16th in college basketball).

Graham Ike's 19.7 points per game lead Gonzaga and rank 41st in college basketball.

Kennesaw State has a +247 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. It is putting up 83.4 points per game, 28th in college basketball, and is allowing 76.1 per outing to rank 239th in college basketball.

RJ Johnson's 14.4 points per game leads Kennesaw State and ranks 356th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.6 boards. They are grabbing 36.1 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.5 per contest.

Ike tops the team with 8.2 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball play).

The 35.8 rebounds per game the Owls accumulate rank 29th in college basketball, 5.3 more than the 30.5 their opponents grab.

Frankquon Sherman is 64th in college basketball with 8.3 rebounds per game, leading the Owls.

Gonzaga averages 106.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (18th in college basketball), and gives up 82.9 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Owls rank 92nd in college basketball averaging 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 99th, allowing 92.3 points per 100 possessions.

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