Joshua Jacobs 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Green Bay Packers' Josh Jacobs picked up 10.4 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 11th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Josh Jacobs Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Jacobs' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 144.1 83 25 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 226.4 37 6

Josh Jacobs 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 versus the New York Giants -- Jacobs finished with 21.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 26 carries, 98 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Eagles 10.4 16 84 0 3 2 0 104

Josh Jacobs vs. Other Packers Rushers

The Packers called a pass on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Jacobs' 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 233 805 6 36 3.5 A.J. Dillon 178 613 2 34 3.4 Jordan Love 50 247 4 9 4.9 Jayden Reed 11 119 2 2 10.8

Want more data and analysis on Josh Jacobs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.