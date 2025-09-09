Josh Downs Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Josh Downs and the Indianapolis Colts will meet the Denver Broncos -- whose pass defense was ranked 19th in the NFL last season (220.7 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Downs a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Broncos? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Josh Downs Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.88

33.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Downs 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 111.5 fantasy points (8.0 per game) in 2024, Downs ranked 130th in the NFL and 38th at his position.

Downs accumulated 12 yards receiving, on two catches (three targets), with zero touchdowns and 1.2 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

In his best performance last year -- Week 8 against the Houston Texans -- Downs accumulated 18.2 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 109 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 11 versus the New York Jets, Downs put up 14.4 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with these numbers: five receptions, 84 yards and one touchdown.

Downs picked up 0.3 fantasy points -- one catch, three yards, on three targets -- in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, which was his poorest game of the year.

Downs recorded 2.2 fantasy points -- three catches, 22 yards, on five targets -- in Week 3 versus the Chicago Bears, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Last season, Denver allowed just two quarterbacks to record more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Broncos allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Denver allowed at least two passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.

Versus the Broncos last year, only three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Denver let six players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Broncos allowed a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Against Denver last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Broncos gave up more than 100 rushing yards to only three players last season.

Against Denver last season, eight players ran for at least one TD.

In the running game, the Broncos allowed just two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Downs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.