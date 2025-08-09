Josh Downs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Josh Downs posted 111.5 fantasy points last year, 38th among all NFL wide receivers. The Indianapolis Colts WR is currently the 48th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
Josh Downs Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Downs' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|111.5
|130
|38
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|97.3
|131
|49
Josh Downs 2024 Game-by-Game
Downs accumulated 18.2 fantasy points -- four catches, 109 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 against the Houston Texans, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 3
|Bears
|2.2
|5
|3
|22
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|14.2
|9
|8
|82
|1
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|6.9
|12
|9
|69
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|12.5
|9
|7
|66
|1
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|0.3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Week 8
|@Texans
|18.2
|9
|4
|109
|1
|Week 9
|@Vikings
|6.0
|9
|6
|60
|0
Josh Downs vs. Other Colts Receivers
The Colts ran 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Downs' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Josh Downs
|107
|72
|803
|5
|12
|Alec Pierce
|69
|37
|824
|7
|6
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|111
|69
|808
|3
|10
|Adonai Mitchell
|55
|23
|312
|0
|5
Want more data and analysis on Josh Downs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.