Josh Downs 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Josh Downs posted 111.5 fantasy points last year, 38th among all NFL wide receivers. The Indianapolis Colts WR is currently the 48th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Josh Downs Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Downs' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 111.5 130 38 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 97.3 131 49

Josh Downs 2024 Game-by-Game

Downs accumulated 18.2 fantasy points -- four catches, 109 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 against the Houston Texans, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Bears 2.2 5 3 22 0 Week 4 Steelers 14.2 9 8 82 1 Week 5 @Jaguars 6.9 12 9 69 0 Week 6 @Titans 12.5 9 7 66 1 Week 7 Dolphins 0.3 3 1 3 0 Week 8 @Texans 18.2 9 4 109 1 Week 9 @Vikings 6.0 9 6 60 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Josh Downs vs. Other Colts Receivers

The Colts ran 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Downs' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Indianapolis Colts teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Josh Downs 107 72 803 5 12 Alec Pierce 69 37 824 7 6 Michael Pittman Jr. 111 69 808 3 10 Adonai Mitchell 55 23 312 0 5

Want more data and analysis on Josh Downs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.