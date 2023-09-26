Josh Allen Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen will be up against the 20th-ranked passing defense of the Miami Dolphins (231.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more info on Allen, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Dolphins.

Allen vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 22.71

22.71 Projected Passing Yards: 264.90

264.90 Projected Passing TDs: 2.10

2.10 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.52

34.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

With 54.0 fantasy points this season (18.0 per game), Allen is the 10th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 15th among all players.

Last week against the Washington Commanders, Allen posted 21.3 fantasy points, racking up 218 passing yards with one touchdown and one pick while chipping in 46 rushing yards and one TD with his legs.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Dolphins this year.

Miami has not allowed someone to throw two or more TDs in a game this season.

Miami has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of Three players have caught a TD pass against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

Miami has given up at least one rushing TD to four players this season.

The Dolphins have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Josh Allen?