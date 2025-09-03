Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason will take on the team with last season's 28th-ranked rushing defense, the Chicago Bears (136.3 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Daily fantasy players, is Mason worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Bears? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Jordan Mason Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Game Date: September 8, 2025

September 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.41

39.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.85

8.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Mason 2024 Fantasy Performance

Mason picked up 104.0 fantasy points (8.7 per game), 33rd at his position and 138th in the league.

In his best performance last season, Mason finished with 22.0 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 123 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 37 yards. That was in Week 4 versus the New England Patriots.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 1 against the New York Jets -- Mason picked up 21.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 28 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mason posted a season-low 0.5 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 1 carry, 5 yards.

Mason picked up 1.3 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 13 yards -- in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks, his second-worst performance of the season.

Bears Defensive Performance

Against Chicago last season, four players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Bears allowed 11 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Chicago allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Bears last year, just one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Chicago allowed eight players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Bears allowed 14 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Chicago last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Bears allowed four players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Chicago gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players last season.

In the ground game, the Bears allowed just two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

