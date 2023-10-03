Jordan Love Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Quarterback Jordan Love has a matchup against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (202.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Green Bay Packers meet the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Love worth a look for his next matchup against the Raiders? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Love vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: October 9, 2023

October 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.58

16.58 Projected Passing Yards: 239.04

239.04 Projected Passing TDs: 1.48

1.48 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.97

18.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

With 85.2 fantasy points in 2023 (21.3 per game), Love is the 13th-ranked player at the QB position and 17th among all players.

Through his last three games, Love has completed 59-of-105 passes for 656 yards, with five passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 62.2 total fantasy points (20.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 60 rushing yards on 13 attempts with two TDs.

The high point of Love's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the New Orleans Saints, a matchup in which he posted 24.3 fantasy points -- 22-of-44 (50%), 259 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 9 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Love's game against the Detroit Lions last week was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 17.6 fantasy points. He passed for 246 yards and one touchdown, and threw two picks on the day.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Raiders have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

