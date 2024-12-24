Jordan Love Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will play the Minnesota Vikings and their 29th-ranked passing defense (248.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

For more details on Love, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Vikings.

Love vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Passing Yards: 244.42

244.42 Projected Passing TDs: 1.57

1.57 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.08

11.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

Love is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position (24th overall), tallying 217.1 total fantasy points (16.7 per game).

In his last three games, Love has amassed 43.6 fantasy points (14.5 per game), connecting on 48-of-75 throws for 617 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added 29 rushing yards on six carries.

Love has put up 77.3 fantasy points (15.5 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 82-of-126 throws for 1,054 yards, with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's added 31 rushing yards on seven carries.

The highlight of Love's season as a fantasy producer came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, as he put up 28.2 fantasy points by grabbing zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Love let down his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, when he managed only 5.7 fantasy points -- 14-of-22 (63.6%), 196 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Five players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Minnesota has given up two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Vikings this season.

A total of eight players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Minnesota this season.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

