Jordan Love Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

In Week 16 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will play the New Orleans Saints, who have the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (242.2 yards allowed per game).

Is Love a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Saints? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Love vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 23, 2024

December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Passing Yards: 246.26

246.26 Projected Passing TDs: 1.87

1.87 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.30

12.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

Love has produced 205.6 fantasy points in 2024 (17.1 per game), which ranks him 17th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 24 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Love has compiled 51.1 fantasy points (17.0 per game), connecting on 53-of-75 throws for 709 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added 27 rushing yards on five carries.

Love has compiled 1,133 passing yards (79-of-115) with eight TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 86.0 fantasy points (17.2 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 47 yards rushing on 10 carries with one touchdown.

The peak of Love's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 outburst versus the Minnesota Vikings, a game when he came through with six rushing yards on one carry (for 28.2 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jordan Love's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 5.7 fantasy points. He passed for 196 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Saints Defensive Performance

Five players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New Orleans has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

New Orleans has allowed five players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this season.

New Orleans has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Saints have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Love? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.