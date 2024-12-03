Jordan Love Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love will take on the 25th-ranked pass defense of the Detroit Lions (226.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Is Love a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Lions? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Love vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Game Day: December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 Projected Passing Yards: 252.29

252.29 Projected Passing TDs: 1.67

1.67 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.94

11.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

Love has put up 173.5 fantasy points in 2024 (17.4 per game), which ranks him 17th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 25 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Love has amassed 53.9 fantasy points (18.0 per game), completing 47-of-68 throws for 698 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 20 rushing yards on five carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Love has connected on 84-of-129 throws for 1,167 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 70.5 total fantasy points (14.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 19 rushing yards on nine attempts with one TD.

The peak of Love's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he completed 59.3% of his passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions on his way to 28.2 fantasy points. He also had six rushing yards on one attempt (6.0 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jordan Love had his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he put up 5.7 fantasy points -- 14-of-22 (63.6%), 196 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Detroit has allowed one player to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of five players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Detroit this season.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a TD pass against the Lions this year.

Detroit has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Love? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.