Jordan Love 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is the 17th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after putting up 233.9 points a year ago (17th among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
Jordan Love Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Love's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|233.9
|25
|17
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|243.0
|22
|21
Jordan Love 2024 Game-by-Game
Love picked up 28.2 fantasy points -- 32-of-54 (59.3%), 389 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings). See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|16.4
|17-for-34
|260
|2
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|28.2
|32-for-54
|389
|4
|3
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|16.0
|15-for-26
|224
|2
|1
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|25.6
|22-for-32
|258
|4
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|16.8
|24-for-33
|220
|3
|2
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|5.7
|14-for-22
|196
|0
|1
|0
|Week 9
|Lions
|10.9
|23-for-39
|273
|0
|1
|0
Jordan Love and the Packers Receiving Corps
Last year Love totaled 3,389 passing yards (225.9 per game) while going 268-for-425 (63.1% completion percentage) and throwing for 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Love's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jayden Reed
|75
|55
|857
|6
|10
|Tucker Kraft
|70
|50
|707
|7
|15
|Christian Watson
|53
|29
|620
|2
|8
