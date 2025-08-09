Jordan Love 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is the 17th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after putting up 233.9 points a year ago (17th among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Jordan Love Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Love's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 233.9 25 17 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 243.0 22 21

Jordan Love 2024 Game-by-Game

Love picked up 28.2 fantasy points -- 32-of-54 (59.3%), 389 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings). See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Eagles 16.4 17-for-34 260 2 1 0 Week 4 Vikings 28.2 32-for-54 389 4 3 0 Week 5 @Rams 16.0 15-for-26 224 2 1 0 Week 6 Cardinals 25.6 22-for-32 258 4 1 0 Week 7 Texans 16.8 24-for-33 220 3 2 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 5.7 14-for-22 196 0 1 0 Week 9 Lions 10.9 23-for-39 273 0 1 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jordan Love and the Packers Receiving Corps

Last year Love totaled 3,389 passing yards (225.9 per game) while going 268-for-425 (63.1% completion percentage) and throwing for 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Love's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jayden Reed 75 55 857 6 10 Tucker Kraft 70 50 707 7 15 Christian Watson 53 29 620 2 8

