NFL

Jordan Love 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is the 17th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after putting up 233.9 points a year ago (17th among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Jordan Love Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Love's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points233.92517
2025 Projected Fantasy Points243.02221

Jordan Love 2024 Game-by-Game

Love picked up 28.2 fantasy points -- 32-of-54 (59.3%), 389 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings). See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Eagles16.417-for-34260210
Week 4Vikings28.232-for-54389430
Week 5@Rams16.015-for-26224210
Week 6Cardinals25.622-for-32258410
Week 7Texans16.824-for-33220320
Week 8@Jaguars5.714-for-22196010
Week 9Lions10.923-for-39273010

Jordan Love and the Packers Receiving Corps

Last year Love totaled 3,389 passing yards (225.9 per game) while going 268-for-425 (63.1% completion percentage) and throwing for 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Love's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jayden Reed7555857610
Tucker Kraft7050707715
Christian Watson532962028

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Love? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

