Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), RB Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Denver Broncos, who have the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL (94.7 yards allowed per game).

Is Taylor a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Broncos? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Taylor vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 93.06

93.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.53

11.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor is currently the 24th-ranked fantasy player at his position (59th overall), tallying 128.2 total fantasy points (12.8 per game).

In his last three games, Taylor has posted 25.8 fantasy points (8.6 per game), rushing for 188 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 60 carries.

Taylor has 43.9 total fantasy points (8.8 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 94 times for 350 yards with zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 29 yards on seven catches (12 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Taylor's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Chicago Bears, a matchup in which he tallied 25.5 fantasy points (23 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 25 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Jonathan Taylor stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions, running 11 times for 35 yards (3.5 fantasy points).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Broncos have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Denver has allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

A total of five players have run for at least one touchdown against Denver this year.

The Broncos have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

