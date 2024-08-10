Joe Mixon 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2024 season, the Houston Texans' Joe Mixon was the 15th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he posted 23.8 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Joe Mixon Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Mixon's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|215.0
|27
|6
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|207.8
|44
|10
Joe Mixon 2023 Game-by-Game
Mixon accumulated 23.7 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 111 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 6 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Colts
|23.8
|30
|159
|1
|3
|3
|0
|178
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Joe Mixon vs. Other Texans Rushers
The Texans threw the football on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Mixon's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Joe Mixon
|257
|1,034
|9
|56
|4.0
|Dameon Pierce
|145
|416
|2
|22
|2.9
|C.J. Stroud
|39
|167
|3
|9
|4.3
|Cam Akers
|60
|167
|2
|7
|2.8
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Joe Mixon? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.