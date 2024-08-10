Joe Mixon 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, the Houston Texans' Joe Mixon was the 15th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he posted 23.8 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Joe Mixon Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Mixon's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 215.0 27 6 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 207.8 44 10

Joe Mixon 2023 Game-by-Game

Mixon accumulated 23.7 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 111 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 6 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Colts 23.8 30 159 1 3 3 0 178

Joe Mixon vs. Other Texans Rushers

The Texans threw the football on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Mixon's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 257 1,034 9 56 4.0 Dameon Pierce 145 416 2 22 2.9 C.J. Stroud 39 167 3 9 4.3 Cam Akers 60 167 2 7 2.8

