Joe Burrow 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the ninth-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) coming into 2024, and posted 8.1 points in Week 1. Want to know more? See below for further stats and fantasy projections.
Joe Burrow Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Burrow's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|147.2
|77
|25
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|310.7
|7
|7
Joe Burrow 2023 Game-by-Game
Burrow accumulated 27.6 fantasy points -- 28-of-32 (87.5%), 283 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 43 yards -- in his best game of the season (Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers). Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Patriots
|8.1
|21-for-29
|164
|0
|0
|0
Joe Burrow and the Bengals Receiving Corps
Burrow completed 66.8% of his passes to throw for 2,309 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Here's a glance at how several of Burrow's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Ja'Marr Chase
|145
|100
|1216
|7
|19
|Tee Higgins
|76
|42
|656
|5
|9
|Tanner Hudson
|50
|39
|352
|1
|3
