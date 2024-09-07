Joe Burrow 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the ninth-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) coming into 2024, and posted 8.1 points in Week 1. Want to know more? See below for further stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Joe Burrow Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Burrow's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 147.2 77 25 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 310.7 7 7

Joe Burrow 2023 Game-by-Game

Burrow accumulated 27.6 fantasy points -- 28-of-32 (87.5%), 283 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 43 yards -- in his best game of the season (Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers). Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Patriots 8.1 21-for-29 164 0 0 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Receiving Corps

Burrow completed 66.8% of his passes to throw for 2,309 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Here's a glance at how several of Burrow's potential targets for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Ja'Marr Chase 145 100 1216 7 19 Tee Higgins 76 42 656 5 9 Tanner Hudson 50 39 352 1 3

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Joe Burrow? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.