Jimmy Garoppolo Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo will take on the 16th-ranked pass defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (206.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Garoppolo worth a look for his next game versus the Steelers? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Garoppolo vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.17

16.17 Projected Passing Yards: 255.64

255.64 Projected Passing TDs: 1.56

1.56 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.46

11.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Garoppolo Fantasy Performance

Garoppolo has put up 22.6 fantasy points in 2023 (11.3 per game), which ranks him 28th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 64 player in fantasy football.

In two games this season, Garoppolo has compiled 385 passing yards (36-of-50) with three passing TDs and three picks, leading to 22.6 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 12 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Garoppolo produced 7.5 fantasy points, piling up 185 passing yards with one touchdown and two picks.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has not let a player record over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Steelers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Steelers have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Two players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Steelers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

The Steelers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

