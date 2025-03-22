Jets vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

In NHL action on Sunday, the Winnipeg Jets take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Jets vs Sabres Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (48-18-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-34-6)

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-330) Sabres (+260) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (69.5%)

Jets vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Sabres are +104 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -128.

Jets vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for the Jets versus Sabres matchup on March 23 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Jets vs Sabres Moneyline

Winnipeg is a -330 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +260 underdog on the road.

