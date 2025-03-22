FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Jets vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Data Skrive

Jets vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

In NHL action on Sunday, the Winnipeg Jets take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Jets vs Sabres Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (48-18-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-34-6)
  • Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-330)Sabres (+260)6.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (69.5%)

Jets vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Sabres are +104 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -128.

Jets vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Jets versus Sabres matchup on March 23 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Jets vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is a -330 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +260 underdog on the road.

