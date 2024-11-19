Jets vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 19

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers.

Jets vs Panthers Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (15-3) vs. Florida Panthers (12-5-1)

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-110) Panthers (-110) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (51.1%)

Jets vs Panthers Puck Line

The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+225 to cover). Florida, the underdog, is -290.

Jets vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for Jets-Panthers on November 19 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Jets vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Panthers, Winnipeg is the favorite at -110, and Florida is -110 playing on the road.

