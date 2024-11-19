menu item
NHL

Jets vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 19

Jets vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 19

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Panthers Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (15-3) vs. Florida Panthers (12-5-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Panthers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-110)Panthers (-110)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (51.1%)

Jets vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+225 to cover). Florida, the underdog, is -290.

Jets vs Panthers Over/Under

  • The over/under for Jets-Panthers on November 19 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Jets vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Panthers, Winnipeg is the favorite at -110, and Florida is -110 playing on the road.

