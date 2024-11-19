Jets vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 19
The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers.
Jets vs Panthers Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (15-3) vs. Florida Panthers (12-5-1)
- Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Panthers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-110)
|Panthers (-110)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (51.1%)
Jets vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals (+225 to cover). Florida, the underdog, is -290.
Jets vs Panthers Over/Under
- The over/under for Jets-Panthers on November 19 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.
Jets vs Panthers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Panthers, Winnipeg is the favorite at -110, and Florida is -110 playing on the road.