NHL
Jets vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12
The Winnipeg Jets are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, versus the Vegas Golden Knights.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jets vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (21-9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (18-7-3)
- Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-130)
|Golden Knights (+108)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (62%)
Jets vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-235 to cover). And Winnipeg, the favorite, is +186.
Jets vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Golden Knights on December 12, with the over at -138 and the under at +112.
Jets vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Golden Knights, Winnipeg is the favorite at -130, and Vegas is +108 playing on the road.