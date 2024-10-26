Jets vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26
Data Skrive
NHL action on Saturday includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Calgary Flames.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jets vs Flames Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (7-0) vs. Calgary Flames (5-1-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-156)
|Flames (+130)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (61.5%)
Jets vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Flames are -188 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +155.
Jets vs Flames Over/Under
- Jets versus Flames on October 26 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Jets vs Flames Moneyline
- Winnipeg is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +130 underdog despite being at home.