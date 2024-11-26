Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

In Week 13 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), WR Jerry Jeudy and the Cleveland Browns will meet the Denver Broncos, who have the ninth-ranked passing defense in the league (199.8 yards allowed per game).

With Jeudy's next game versus the Broncos, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jeudy vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos Game Day: December 2, 2024

December 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.31

58.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Jeudy is currently the 32nd-ranked player in fantasy (121st overall), with 78.5 total fantasy points (7.1 per game).

In his last three games, Jeudy has compiled 36.0 total fantasy points (12.0 per game), reeling in 19 balls (on 28 targets) for 300 yards and one touchdown.

Jeudy has amassed 397 receiving yards and one score on 25 catches (42 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 45.7 points (9.1 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Jeudy's season as a fantasy producer came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11, as he tallied 20.2 fantasy points by reeling in six passes (on 11 targets) for 142 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jerry Jeudy had his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, when he put up just 1.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Broncos Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have given up a touchdown reception by 12 players this season.

Denver has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Broncos have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

