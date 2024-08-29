Jerry Jeudy 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is the 56th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 87.8 points a year ago (50th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
Jerry Jeudy Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Jeudy's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|87.8
|166
|50
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|104.7
|135
|53
Jerry Jeudy 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Jeudy finished with 13.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, 79 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 2
|Commanders
|2.5
|5
|3
|25
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|8.1
|7
|5
|81
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|5.2
|5
|3
|52
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|5.0
|7
|6
|50
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|1.4
|5
|3
|14
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|6.4
|5
|5
|64
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|11.0
|6
|2
|50
|1
Jerry Jeudy vs. Other Browns Receivers
The Browns ran 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Jeudy's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jerry Jeudy
|87
|54
|758
|2
|10
|Amari Cooper
|128
|72
|1250
|5
|13
|David Njoku
|123
|81
|882
|6
|17
|Elijah Moore
|104
|59
|640
|2
|13
