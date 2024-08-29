menu item
NFL

Jerry Jeudy 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jerry Jeudy 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is the 56th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 87.8 points a year ago (50th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Jerry Jeudy Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Jeudy's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points87.816650
2024 Projected Fantasy Points104.713553

Jerry Jeudy 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Jeudy finished with 13.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, 79 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 2Commanders2.553250
Week 3@Dolphins8.175810
Week 4@Bears5.253520
Week 5Jets5.076500
Week 6@Chiefs1.453140
Week 7Packers6.455640
Week 8Chiefs11.062501
Jerry Jeudy vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns ran 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Jeudy's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jerry Jeudy8754758210
Amari Cooper128721250513
David Njoku12381882617
Elijah Moore10459640213

Want more data and analysis on Jerry Jeudy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

