Jerry Jeudy 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is the 56th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 87.8 points a year ago (50th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Jerry Jeudy Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Jeudy's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 87.8 166 50 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 104.7 135 53

Jerry Jeudy 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Jeudy finished with 13.9 fantasy points -- three receptions, 79 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 2.5 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 8.1 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5.2 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 5.0 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 1.4 5 3 14 0 Week 7 Packers 6.4 5 5 64 0 Week 8 Chiefs 11.0 6 2 50 1 View Full Table

Jerry Jeudy vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns ran 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Jeudy's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jerry Jeudy 87 54 758 2 10 Amari Cooper 128 72 1250 5 13 David Njoku 123 81 882 6 17 Elijah Moore 104 59 640 2 13

