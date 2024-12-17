Jerome Ford Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford will match up with the 20th-ranked tun defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (126.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Ford a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Bengals? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Ford this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Ford vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.65

68.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.33

16.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Ford Fantasy Performance

Ford has piled up 75.7 fantasy points in 2024 (6.3 per game), which ranks him 39th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 165 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Ford has put up 27.3 fantasy points (9.1 per game), rushing for 153 yards and scoring one touchdown on 26 carries. He has also contributed 60 yards on six catches (seven targets) as a pass-catcher.

Ford has put up 33.9 fantasy points (6.8 per game) over his last five games, running for 182 yards with one touchdown on 35 carries. He has also contributed 97 yards on 11 catches (12 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Ford's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he put up 16.4 fantasy points (7 receptions, 84 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Jerome Ford disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, when he mustered only 0.7 fantasy points (2 carries, 5 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has given up over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Cincinnati this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has given up more than 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

A total of 25 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Cincinnati has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Bengals this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jerome Ford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.