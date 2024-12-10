Jerome Ford Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Jerome Ford and the Cleveland Browns will meet the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL (88.3 yards allowed per game).

With Ford's next game against the Chiefs, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Ford vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.17

40.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.18

13.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Ford Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Ford is currently the 44th-ranked player in fantasy (194th overall), with 59.3 total fantasy points (5.4 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Ford has amassed 13.6 fantasy points (4.5 per game) as he's run for 88 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 23 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 48 yards on five grabs (six targets).

Ford has amassed 18.2 fantasy points (3.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 103 yards with zero touchdowns on 30 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 79 yards on 10 grabs (13 targets).

The high point of Ford's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, as he put up 12.9 fantasy points by rushing for 44 yards and one TD on 12 attempts. In the receiving game, he caught six passes on seven targets for 25 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jerome Ford had his worst game of the season in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he posted just 0.7 fantasy points (2 carries, 5 yards).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a TD pass versus the Chiefs this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Kansas City this year.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

