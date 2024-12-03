Jerome Ford Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Running back Jerome Ford faces a matchup versus the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL (90.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Ford for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Steelers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Ford vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.54

24.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

0.12 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.75

14.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Ford Fantasy Performance

With 54.6 fantasy points in 2024 (5.5 per game), Ford is the 46th-ranked player at the RB position and 201st among all players.

During his last three games, Ford has delivered 12.8 total fantasy points (4.3 per game), running the ball 18 times for 70 yards and zero scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 58 yards on six receptions (six targets).

Ford has 14.9 total fantasy points (3.0 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 22 times for 89 yards with zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 60 yards on seven catches (nine targets).

The peak of Ford's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, when he piled up 12.9 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 44 rushing yards on 12 carries (3.7 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Jerome Ford had his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he posted just 0.7 fantasy points (2 carries, 5 yards).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of 12 players have caught a TD pass against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Steelers this year.

