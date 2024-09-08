menu item
NFL

Jerome Ford 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

Entering the 2024 season, the Cleveland Browns' Jerome Ford was the 40th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position), and last week he posted 12.9 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Jerome Ford Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Ford's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points167.25319
2024 Projected Fantasy Points144.58527

Jerome Ford 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the New York Jets, Ford put up a season-high 24.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 12 carries, 64 yards; 2 receptions, 57 yards, 2 TDs. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Cowboys12.91244176069

Jerome Ford vs. Other Browns Rushers

The Browns called a pass on 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Ford's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jerome Ford2048134164.0
D'Onta Foreman1094254173.9
Pierre Strong Jr.63291154.6
Nick Chubb28170036.1

Want more data and analysis on Jerome Ford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

