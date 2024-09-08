Jerome Ford 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2024 season, the Cleveland Browns' Jerome Ford was the 40th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position), and last week he posted 12.9 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Jerome Ford Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Ford's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 167.2 53 19 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 144.5 85 27

Jerome Ford 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the New York Jets, Ford put up a season-high 24.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 12 carries, 64 yards; 2 receptions, 57 yards, 2 TDs. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Cowboys 12.9 12 44 1 7 6 0 69

Jerome Ford vs. Other Browns Rushers

The Browns called a pass on 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Ford's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jerome Ford 204 813 4 16 4.0 D'Onta Foreman 109 425 4 17 3.9 Pierre Strong Jr. 63 291 1 5 4.6 Nick Chubb 28 170 0 3 6.1

