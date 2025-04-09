Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (16-63) are 6-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (35-44) on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Delta Center. The game airs at 9 p.m. ET on KATU, KUNP, and KJZZ. The over/under is set at 229 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -6 229 -215 +180

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (53.3%)

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread in a matchup 45 times this season (45-33-1).

In the Jazz's 79 games this season, they have 37 wins against the spread.

Trail Blazers games have gone over the total 39 times this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 45 of 79 opportunities (57%).

Against the spread, Portland has fared better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 39 home games, and 22 times in 40 road games.

The Trail Blazers have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (53.8%) than road tilts (45%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (19-21-0) than at home (18-20-1).

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have gone over less frequently at home (21 of 39, 53.8%) than away (24 of 40, 60%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 7.3 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Toumani Camara averages 11.2 points, 5.8 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 6.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 53.4% from the floor.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Walker Kessler provides the Jazz 11.1 points, 12.2 boards and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocks (first in NBA).

Keyonte George averages 16.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is also sinking 39.6% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

The Jazz get 18.5 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2.8 boards and 4.2 assists.

Isaiah Collier's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He is draining 42.2% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are receiving 9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

