Jazz vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (34-27) visit the Utah Jazz (15-45) after winning four straight road games. The Pistons are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, March 3, 2025. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.

Jazz vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -10.5 232 -420 +330

Jazz vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (71.2%)

Jazz vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 34 times this season (34-24-3).

The Jazz have played 60 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 31 times out of 60 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the point total 58.3% of the time (35 out of 60 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Detroit has performed worse at home, covering 15 times in 31 home games, and 19 times in 30 road games.

The Pistons have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (48.4%) than games on the road (53.3%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (15-14-0) than at home (16-14-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (51.6%, 16 of 31) compared to on the road (65.5%, 19 of 29).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers on the season are 25.2 points, 6.2 boards and 9.4 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Jalen Duren is averaging 11.2 points, 2.6 assists and 10.3 rebounds.

Malik Beasley averages 16.7 points, 2.8 boards and 1.7 assists.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 boards and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 5.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 53.9% from the field.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 3.7 boards and 6 assists per game. He is also sinking 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gets the Jazz 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Jazz get 7.2 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 5.1 boards and 2 assists.

Brice Sensabaugh's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 2.6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 45.3% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Per game, Johnny Juzang provides the Jazz 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

