Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (16-44) play the Utah Jazz (15-44) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on KJZZ and Gulf Coast Sports. The point total in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -7.5 231.5 -310 +250

Jazz vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jazz win (56.5%)

Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have put together a record of 25-34-1 against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 59 games this season, they have 30 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pelicans have hit the over 34 times out of 59 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 34 of 59 opportunities (57.6%).

New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (16-13-1) than it has in road tilts (9-21-0).

The Pelicans have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 18 of 30 home matchups (60%). On the road, they have hit the over in 16 of 30 games (53.3%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (15-14-1). On the road, it is .517 (15-14-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (15 of 30), and 65.5% of the time on the road (19 of 29).

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.

CJ McCollum is averaging 21.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 54% from the field.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 56.1% from the field.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 16.5 points for the Jazz, plus 3.7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Isaiah Collier averages 7.1 points, 3.1 boards and 6.2 assists. He is also sinking 40.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Jazz get 7.1 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 5 boards and 1.9 assists.

The Jazz receive 9.4 points per game from Brice Sensabaugh, plus 2.6 boards and 1.3 assists.

The Jazz receive 7.4 points per game from Johnny Juzang, plus 2.6 boards and 0.9 assists.

