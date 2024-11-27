Jazz vs. Nuggets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 27

Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, ALT2, and KTVD

The Denver Nuggets (9-7) hit the road in Northwest Division action against the Utah Jazz (4-13) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Nuggets are favored by 9 points in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -9 232.5 -420 +330

Jazz vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (74.1%)

Jazz vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread in a matchup six times this season (6-9-1).

The Jazz have played 17 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 11 times out of 17 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on eight of 17 set point totals (47.1%).

Denver owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (3-6-0) than it does in road games (3-3-1).

The Nuggets have eclipsed the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in seven of nine home matchups (77.8%). In away games, they have hit the over in four of seven games (57.1%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (2-5-1). Away, it is .556 (5-4-0).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over three of eight times at home (37.5%), and five of nine on the road (55.6%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 13.4 boards and 10.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Christian Braun is averaging 16.1 points, 1.9 assists and 4.8 boards.

Jamal Murray is averaging 17.8 points, 4.4 boards and 6.0 assists.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins averages 17.9 points, 8.8 boards and 2.5 assists. He is also draining 54.4% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 trey per game.

The Jazz are receiving 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Lauri Markkanen.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 2.8 boards and 5.8 assists per contest. He is making 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Per game, Collin Sexton provides the Jazz 16.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jordan Clarkson's numbers on the season are 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is draining 39.1% of his shots from the field and 27.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

