Jazz vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

Jazz vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (18-18) are favored (by 6.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (9-25) on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 234.5.

Jazz vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -6.5 234.5 -250 +205

Jazz vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (55.8%)

Jazz vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks are 15-21-0 against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 34 games this season, they have 16 wins against the spread.

This season, Hawks games have hit the over 24 times out of 34 chances.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 18 of 34 opportunities (52.9%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has played worse at home, covering seven times in 17 home games, and eight times in 19 road games.

The Hawks have exceeded the over/under in 13 of 17 home games (76.5%), compared to 11 of 19 road games (57.9%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .286 (4-9-1). Away, it is .600 (12-8-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 35.7% of the time at home (five of 14), and 65% of the time on the road (13 of 20).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 12 assists.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 4.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Clint Capela is averaging 9.3 points, 1.3 assists and 9 rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 19.8 points, 1.4 assists and 4 boards.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins averages 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also sinking 52.5% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Per game, Collin Sexton provides the Jazz 17.7 points, 2.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz are getting 10.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Walker Kessler.

Lauri Markkanen averages 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists. He is draining 43% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per contest.

The Jazz receive 15.6 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

