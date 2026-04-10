Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSSE

The Utah Jazz (21-59) take a 10-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (25-55), losers of six straight. The Grizzlies are underdogs by 4 points in the contest, which begins at 9:30 p.m. ET (on KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSSE) on Friday, April 10, 2026. The matchup's over/under is set at 247.5.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jazz -4 247.5 -184 +154

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (53.1%)

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Jazz have covered the spread 40 times over 80 games with a set spread.

The Grizzlies have 36 wins against the spread in 80 games this year.

Games involving the Jazz have hit the over 48 times this season.

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under 51.2% of the time this season (41 of 80 games with a set point total).

Utah has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 40 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 40 opportunities in road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Jazz hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total 27 times in 40 opportunities this season (67.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 21 times in 40 opportunities (52.5%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than away (.436, 17-20-2).

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have gone over more frequently at home (23 of 41, 56.1%) than on the road (18 of 39, 46.2%).

Jazz Leaders

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 49.2% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Ace Bailey's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Brice Sensabaugh's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Isaiah Collier is averaging 11.7 points, 2.5 boards and 7.2 assists.

Cody Williams is averaging 8.6 points, 3 boards and 1.9 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer is averaging 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Grizzlies.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

GG Jackson averages 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is making 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

The Grizzlies are receiving 7.8 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Walter Clayton Jr.

Taylor Hendricks' numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 3.7 boards and 0.9 assists per game. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.