Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (43-28) are heavily favored (-10) to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (16-56) at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Delta Center. The matchup airs on KJZZ and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 242.5 points.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -10 242.5 -429 +340

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (74.4%)

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have compiled a 37-31-3 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 72 games, with 36 wins against the spread.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over 42 times out of 72 chances.

Jazz games this season have eclipsed the over/under 55.6% of the time (40 out of 72 games with a set point total).

Memphis owns a worse record against the spread at home (18-17-1) than it does in away games (19-14-2).

When it comes to over/unders, the Grizzlies hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 18 times in 36 opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over 24 times in 35 opportunities (68.6%).

This year, Utah is 17-19-1 at home against the spread (.459 winning percentage). On the road, it is 19-16-0 ATS (.543).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 51.4% of the time at home (19 of 37), and 60% of the time away (21 of 35).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.4 points, 5.7 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (fifth in NBA).

Desmond Bane is averaging 18.9 points, 6.3 boards and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 boards.

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.8 points, 2.9 assists and 6.6 boards.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 11.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is also sinking 67.3% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

Per game, Keyonte George gives the Jazz 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.9% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Jazz receive 19 points per game from Lauri Markkanen, plus 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The Jazz receive 7.9 points per game from Isaiah Collier, plus 3.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

