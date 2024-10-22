Jazz vs. Grizzlies NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 23

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)

The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The Grizzlies are 3-point favorites in the game, the first game of the 2024-25 season for the two squads. The over/under is 227.5 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -3 -110 -110 227.5 -110 -110 -152 +128

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jazz win (61.5%)

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies covered 39 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

As 3-point underdogs or more, the Jazz went 27-28 against the spread last season.

A total of 38 Grizzlies games last season went over the point total.

The Jazz had 45 of their 82 games hit the over last season.

Memphis owned a worse record against the spread when playing at home (15-25-1) than it did in road games (24-17-0) last season.

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .585 (24-17-0). Away, it was .439 (18-23-0).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. collected 22.5 points, 5.5 boards and 2.3 assists last season. He also sank 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Desmond Bane collected 23.7 points, 4.4 boards and 5.5 assists per game last season. He also posted 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Santi Aldama averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also drained 43.5% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Vince Williams Jr. posted 10 points, 5.6 boards and 3.4 assists. He sank 44.6% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Gregory Jackson's stats last season included 14.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He drained 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton averaged 18.7 points, 4.9 assists and 2.6 boards last season.

Lauri Markkanen collected 23.2 points last season, plus 2 assists and 8.2 boards.

John Collins' numbers last season were 15.1 points, 8.5 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.2% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Keyonte George's stats last season were 13 points, 2.8 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the field and 33.4% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Jordan Clarkson put up 17.1 points, 3.4 boards and 5 assists, shooting 41.3% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

