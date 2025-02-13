Jazz vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 13

Jazz vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSSC

The Utah Jazz (13-40) are 8-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers (30-23) at Delta Center on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSSC. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Jazz vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -8 225.5 -330 +265

Jazz vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (69.3%)

Jazz vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread in a game 31 times this season (31-21-1).

The Jazz are 26-26-1 against the spread this season.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 22 times this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over 56.6% of the time (30 out of 53 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread at home (20-9-0) than it has in road tilts (11-12-1).

The Clippers have exceeded the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 13 of 29 home matchups (44.8%). In road games, they have hit the over in nine of 24 games (37.5%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (15-14-0) than at home (11-12-1).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have gone over 11 of 24 times at home (45.8%), and 19 of 29 on the road (65.5%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 21.3 points, 8.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Norman Powell is averaging 23.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the field and 36.6% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Amir Coffey's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 2.4 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 42.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 11.3 points for the Jazz, plus 11.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The Jazz receive 16.5 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 3.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Per game, Lauri Markkanen provides the Jazz 19.6 points, 6.1 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, John Collins provides the Jazz 18.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 1.1 blocks.

Isaiah Collier averages 6.6 points, 3.1 boards and 5.8 assists. He is sinking 40.9% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.