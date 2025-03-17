Jazz vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Jazz vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and CHSN

The Utah Jazz (15-53) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (28-39) on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 240.

Jazz vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -5.5 240 -220 +184

Jazz vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (65.4%)

Jazz vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have put together a record of 33-32-2 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 35-32-1 against the spread this season.

Bulls games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 34 times out of 68 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 39 of 68 set point totals (57.4%).

At home, Chicago owns a worse record against the spread (17-17-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (16-15-1).

The Bulls have exceeded the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 18 of 35 home matchups (51.4%). In road games, they have hit the over in 16 of 32 games (50%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (19-16-0) than at home (16-16-1).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have gone over 18 of 33 times at home (54.5%), and 21 of 35 on the road (60%).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 10.1 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.4% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Josh Giddey averages 13.8 points, 7.7 boards and 6.7 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Coby White is averaging 19.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 boards.

Jalen Smith averages 8.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 33.2% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler is averaging 11.6 points, 12.5 boards and 1.6 assists for the Jazz.

The Jazz receive 18.1 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 19 points, 6 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

Per game, Isaiah Collier provides the Jazz 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Kyle Filipowski gives the Jazz 8.5 points, 5.4 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

