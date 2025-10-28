Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Indianapolis Colts and their eighth-ranked rushing defense (93.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Warren worth a look for his upcoming game against the Colts? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Jaylen Warren Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 52.84

52.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

0.24 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.05

21.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Warren is currently the 27th-ranked player in fantasy (98th overall), with 62.8 total fantasy points (10.5 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Warren has generated 29.4 fantasy points (9.8 per game) as he's run for 241 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 40 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 53 yards on eight grabs (10 targets).

Warren has generated 50.9 fantasy points (10.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 336 yards with zero touchdowns on 72 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 173 yards on 17 grabs (20 targets).

The high point of Warren's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, as he put up 15.8 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 127 rushing yards on 16 carries (7.9 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Warren had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, when he tallied just 6.3 fantasy points (11 carries, 52 yards).

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has conceded over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Colts have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Colts have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

