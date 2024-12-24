Jaylen Warren Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Running back Jaylen Warren has a matchup versus the third-ranked run defense in the NFL (91.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Warren for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Chiefs? We've got stats and info for you below.

Warren vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.48

48.48 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.21

19.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

Warren is currently the 42nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (180th overall), tallying 72.8 total fantasy points (5.6 per game).

During his last three games, Warren has 17.9 total fantasy points (6.0 per game), toting the ball 25 times for 107 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 72 yards on eight catches (12 targets).

Warren has put up 36.7 fantasy points (7.3 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 161 yards and scoring one touchdown on 39 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 146 yards on 15 grabs (20 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Warren's fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, when he caught three balls on four targets for 19 yards, good for 12.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Warren had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he posted just 0.1 fantasy points (3 carries, 5 yards).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Kansas City this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

