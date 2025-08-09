FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Jaylen Warren 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaylen Warren 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, Jaylen Warren is the 32nd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Pittsburgh Steelers player was 40th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 86.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Jaylen Warren Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Warren's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points86.117340
2025 Projected Fantasy Points102.412541

Jaylen Warren 2024 Game-by-Game

Warren picked up 12.4 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Falcons2.027022020
Week 2@Broncos6.1942022061
Week 3Chargers0.13501101
Week 6@Raiders1.867033018
Week 7Jets5.91244032059
Week 8Giants5.9946032059
Week 10@Commanders7.51466022095

Jaylen Warren vs. Other Steelers Rushers

The Steelers, who ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 48.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Warren's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jaylen Warren1205111174.3
Kenneth Gainwell752901203.9
Trey Sermon561592122.8
Aaron Rodgers22107024.9

