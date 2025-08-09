Jaylen Warren 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, Jaylen Warren is the 32nd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Pittsburgh Steelers player was 40th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 86.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Jaylen Warren Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Warren's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 86.1 173 40 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 102.4 125 41

Jaylen Warren 2024 Game-by-Game

Warren picked up 12.4 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Falcons 2.0 2 7 0 2 2 0 20 Week 2 @Broncos 6.1 9 42 0 2 2 0 61 Week 3 Chargers 0.1 3 5 0 1 1 0 1 Week 6 @Raiders 1.8 6 7 0 3 3 0 18 Week 7 Jets 5.9 12 44 0 3 2 0 59 Week 8 Giants 5.9 9 46 0 3 2 0 59 Week 10 @Commanders 7.5 14 66 0 2 2 0 95 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jaylen Warren vs. Other Steelers Rushers

The Steelers, who ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 48.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Warren's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jaylen Warren 120 511 1 17 4.3 Kenneth Gainwell 75 290 1 20 3.9 Trey Sermon 56 159 2 12 2.8 Aaron Rodgers 22 107 0 2 4.9

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Warren? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.