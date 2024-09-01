Jaylen Warren 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Jaylen Warren posted 2.0 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 32nd-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Jaylen Warren Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Warren's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 135.4 95 30 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 135.8 99 30

Jaylen Warren 2023 Game-by-Game

Warren accumulated 20.5 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 129 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Falcons 2.0 2 7 0 2 2 0 20

Jaylen Warren vs. Other Steelers Rushers

The Steelers, who ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 51.0% of the time while running the football 49.0% of the time. Here's a look at how Warren's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jaylen Warren 149 784 4 17 5.3 Najee Harris 255 1,035 8 42 4.1 Justin Fields 124 657 4 22 5.3 Russell Wilson 80 341 3 18 4.3

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Warren? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.