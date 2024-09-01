Jaylen Warren 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
In Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Jaylen Warren posted 2.0 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 32nd-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Jaylen Warren Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Warren's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|135.4
|95
|30
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|135.8
|99
|30
Jaylen Warren 2023 Game-by-Game
Warren accumulated 20.5 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 129 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2.0
|2
|7
|0
|2
|2
|0
|20
Jaylen Warren vs. Other Steelers Rushers
The Steelers, who ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 51.0% of the time while running the football 49.0% of the time. Here's a look at how Warren's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Jaylen Warren
|149
|784
|4
|17
|5.3
|Najee Harris
|255
|1,035
|8
|42
|4.1
|Justin Fields
|124
|657
|4
|22
|5.3
|Russell Wilson
|80
|341
|3
|18
|4.3
Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Warren? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.