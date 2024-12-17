Jayden Reed Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Jayden Reed and the Green Bay Packers will face the New Orleans Saints and their 28th-ranked passing defense (242.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Reed for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Saints? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Reed vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 23, 2024

December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.88

44.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Reed Fantasy Performance

Reed is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position (68th overall), tallying 130.2 total fantasy points (9.3 per game).

In his last three games, Reed has put up 22.8 fantasy points (7.6 per game), as he's reeled in eight passes on 13 targets for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Reed has tallied 107 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 13 catches (18 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 33.2 (6.6 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Reed's fantasy season came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, when he tallied 29.1 fantasy points with four receptions (on six targets) for 138 yards and one TD.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has allowed five players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Saints this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of five players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

New Orleans has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Saints have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this season.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed at least two rushing TDs to four players this season.

