Jayden Reed Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Jayden Reed and the Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions -- whose passing defense was ranked 30th in the league last year (244 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering Reed for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and information for you below.

Jayden Reed Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 2.9

2.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 3.7

3.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.61

20.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Reed 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 21st at his position and 85th overall, Reed picked up 142.0 fantasy points (8.4 per game) last year.

Reed picked up 29.1 fantasy points -- four catches, 138 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 1 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his best game last season.

Reed accumulated 20.1 fantasy points in Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings -- seven catches, 139 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

Reed recorded 0.6 fantasy points -- one catch, six yards, on four targets -- in Week 17 versus the Minnesota Vikings, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Lions Defensive Performance

Last year, Detroit allowed five quarterbacks to record over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Lions surrendered at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Detroit allowed at least two touchdown passes to four opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Lions surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Detroit let 10 players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Lions last season, 17 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Detroit last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Lions gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player last season.

Against Detroit last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

Four players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Lions last year.

