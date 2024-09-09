Jayden Daniels 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels was the 15th-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he picked up 28.2 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jayden Daniels Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Daniels' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 291.2 12 11

Jayden Daniels 2023 Game-by-Game

Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Buccaneers 28.2 17-for-24 184 0 0 2

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders Receiving Corps

Below is a glance at how a few of Daniels' potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Terry McLaurin 132 79 1002 4 8 Noah Brown 55 33 567 2 7 Austin Ekeler 74 51 436 1 9

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Jayden Daniels? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.