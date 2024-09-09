menu item
NFL

Jayden Daniels 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jayden Daniels 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels was the 15th-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he picked up 28.2 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Jayden Daniels Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Daniels' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points
2024 Projected Fantasy Points291.21211

Jayden Daniels 2023 Game-by-Game

Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1@Buccaneers28.217-for-24184002

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders Receiving Corps

Below is a glance at how a few of Daniels' potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Terry McLaurin13279100248
Noah Brown553356727
Austin Ekeler745143619

