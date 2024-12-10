Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Green Bay Packers and their 21st-ranked passing defense (222.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Is Smith-Njigba a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Packers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Smith-Njigba vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.62

63.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

Smith-Njigba is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 62nd overall, as he has posted 124.2 total fantasy points (9.6 per game).

During his last three games Smith-Njigba has been targeted 16 times, with 15 receptions for 233 yards and two TDs, resulting in 36.2 fantasy points (12.1 per game) during that stretch.

Smith-Njigba has totaled 523 receiving yards and four scores on 32 catches (40 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 78.0 points (15.6 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Smith-Njigba's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, as he posted 30.0 fantasy points by reeling in seven passes (on 13 targets) for 180 yards and two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba let down his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, when he mustered only 1.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Packers have allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Packers this season.

