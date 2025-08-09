FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaxon Smith-Njigba picked up 153.0 fantasy points last season, 14th among all NFL wide receivers. The Seattle Seahawks WR is currently the 13th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Smith-Njigba's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points153.07014
2025 Projected Fantasy Points151.76314

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Smith-Njigba finished with 30.0 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 180 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Broncos1.922190
Week 2@Patriots11.716121170
Week 3Dolphins3.933390
Week 4@Lions5.1128510
Week 5Giants9.174311
Week 649ers5.395530
Week 7@Falcons2.36390

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 18th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Smith-Njigba's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jaxon Smith-Njigba1371001130613
Cooper Kupp10067710610
Marquez Valdes-Scantling441941142
Zach Charbonnet524234011

Want more data and analysis on Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

