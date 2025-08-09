Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaxon Smith-Njigba picked up 153.0 fantasy points last season, 14th among all NFL wide receivers. The Seattle Seahawks WR is currently the 13th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Smith-Njigba's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 153.0 70 14 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 151.7 63 14

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Smith-Njigba finished with 30.0 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 180 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Rams. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 1.9 2 2 19 0 Week 2 @Patriots 11.7 16 12 117 0 Week 3 Dolphins 3.9 3 3 39 0 Week 4 @Lions 5.1 12 8 51 0 Week 5 Giants 9.1 7 4 31 1 Week 6 49ers 5.3 9 5 53 0 Week 7 @Falcons 2.3 6 3 9 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 18th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Smith-Njigba's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jaxon Smith-Njigba 137 100 1130 6 13 Cooper Kupp 100 67 710 6 10 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 44 19 411 4 2 Zach Charbonnet 52 42 340 1 1

