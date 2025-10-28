Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Running back Javonte Williams faces a matchup versus the 12th-ranked rushing defense in the league (100.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Williams a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Cardinals? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Javonte Williams Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 3, 2025

November 3, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 77.88

77.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.07

15.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 124.6 fantasy points (15.6 per game) rank him fourth at the RB position and 15th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Williams has totaled 38.1 fantasy points (12.7 per game) as he's rushed for 186 yards and scored three touchdowns on 45 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 15 yards on seven grabs (14 targets).

Williams has generated 80.0 fantasy points (16.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 406 yards with five touchdowns on 81 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 34 yards on 11 receptions (19 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the New York Jets, when he carried 16 times for 135 yards and one touchdown on his way to 25.9 fantasy points. He also had one reception (on two targets) for four yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Javonte Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, rushing 13 times for 29 yards, with five receptions for five yards as a receiver (3.4 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

Only one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed seven players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Arizona has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed only one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

Just one player has run for more than one TD against the Cardinals this season.

Want more data and analysis on Javonte Williams?